What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Akram Sartakhti is underway at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit named “Color of Life” will run until July 24 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Sale Sharifi are currently on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Lie, Lay, Lure” will be running until July 30 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Fariba Farqadani is on display in an exhibition at Etemad Negarestan Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until August 13 at the gallery that can be found at Negarestan Garden near Baharestan Square.

* Ali Parizad is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibition runs until July 24 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Marzieh Fakhr.

Entitled “Metamorphosis”, the exhibit will run until July 24 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* Oranus Afsharian, Sara Rashidi, Tabib Ara, Kimia Nurian, Narges Mirnejad, Hedieh Sadeqi and 17 other artists are displaying their paintings in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Contemporary Human 1” runs until July 24 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Elnaz Kazemtash is currently underway at Idea Gallery.

The exhibit named “Haiku” will be running until July 24 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.



Drawing

* A collection of drawings by Abbas Khanjar is on display in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition will run until July 24 at the gallery, which can be found at 42 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.



Multimedia

* Sets of installation and a collection of sculptures by Ali Etebar are on display in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Insecurity” will run until July 26 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Photo

* Photos by Catherin Nazari are on display in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Encounter” runs until July 26 at the gallery located at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* An exhibition of photos by Alireza Azizi is underway at 14 Gallery.

The exhibit named “Sleep Walk” will run until July 26 at the gallery located at 14 Khark St., off Enqelab Ave.

