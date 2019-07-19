IMIDRO to inaugurate $3.5b of new projects by March 2020

TEHRAN- Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) plans to put projects worth nearly $3.5 billion into operation by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2020), IRNA reported on Friday, quoting a senior official with the organization.

According to IMIDRO’s Deputy and Executive Advisor Abbas Naiemi, with these projects going operational up to 50,000 new job opportunities will be created across the country.

The official mentioned the country’s first exhibition of domestic production opportunities and manufacturing boom which kicked off at Tehran permanent international fairground on

Thursday, and said “This event is the country’s first demand driven exhibition in which big production units present their demands and capable knowledge-based companies will provide them with solutions.”

He further explained that in this exhibition industry parties active in various fields like automotive and spare parts, household appliances, mineral industries, oil, gas and petrochemical industries, telecommunications and marine industries will present their technological or financial needs and requirements and knowledge supply partners such as universities, research centers, knowledge-based companies, investors, entrepreneurs as well as fundraising and supportive organizations will provide them with their technological, technical or even financial needs and wants.

“Like many other big companies and organizations, IMIDRO is also having an active presence in this exhibition,” he said.

In February, IMIDRO announced that it will put 129 projects worth $17.8 billion into operation by Iranian calendar year 1400 (March 2021-March 2022).

Boosting production, creating jobs, providing infrastructure and making joint venture with the private sector are the main pivots of IMIDRO’s plans.

Given the policies of IMIDRO, planning for stable development of the chain of products, taking the most benefits of the private sector’s capabilities, cooperation with the guilds and associations, reducing the risk of investment making, and indigenization of technology will be taken into account once implementing the mentioned projects.

Meanwhile, IMIDRO Head Khodadad Gharibpour has recently stressed that his organization has accomplishing semi-finished projects as its top priority.

