Iran crowned Asian Para Open Taekwondo champion

TEHRAN – Iran won the title of the fifth edition of the Asian Para Open Taekwondo Championships in Amman, Jordan.

The Iranian athletes won four gold and two silver medals in the competition.

Saied Sadeghianpour was among their winners at Princess Sumaya Hall, winning the men's K42 under-61 kilograms category.

He defeated Sanjarbek Muhtorov of Uzbekistan in the final with Pha Manyvong of Laos and Anton Lipoviy of Ukraine taking bronze.

Another Iranian success came in the K42 under-75kg class as Mohammadreza Shabani defeated Zhumagali Yerzhanov in a two-man competition.

In the K44 under-75kg Mahdi Pourrahnama was Iran's winner as he beat South Korea's Jeonghun Joo in the gold medal bout.

Bronzes went to Vladimir Feofanov of Russia and his team-mate Magomedzagir Isaldibirov.

Iran also won in the K44 over-75kg class thanks to Ashgar Aziziaghdam's gold medal win over Russia's Aliskhab Ramazanov.

The bronze medals were shared by Evan Medell of the United States and Russia's Bilal Iakhiaev.

Ukraine and Turkey also enjoyed a good day in Amman with two gold medals apiece, with the event open to non-Asian fighters.

Viktoriia Marchuk won the women's K43 under-49kg tournament for Ukraine by getting the better of Serbia's Violeta Todorov.

Serbia's Danijela Jovanovic and India's Aruna, fighting under the World Taekwondo Asia flag, won the bronze medals.

A second Ukrainian gold arrived in the women's K43 over-58kg as Yuliya Lypetska saw off Serbia's Bobana Kozic in a two person event.

Turkey topped the podium through Vasif Mehmet Yakut and Ali Can Ozcan who won the K43 men's over-75kg and K44 men's under-61kg events respectively.

Vasif Mehmet Yakut defeated Iran's Mahdi Bahramiazar in the final of the K43 men's over-75kg as Serbia's Minja Jandric won the sole bronze medal.

Uzbekistan's Azizjon Marasulov was crowned champion in the men's K42 over-75kg by beating Iran's Ahmad Narimani in his final.

The event was a key stop on the road to taekwondo's Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020 next year, insidethegames.biz reported.