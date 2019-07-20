Iranian tanker seized by Saudi Arabia released

TEHRAN – An Iranian ship that had been involuntarily kept by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah port was released on Saturday.

According to reports, it was being carried along its crew toward Iranian waters by two tugboats.

The tanker, Happiness 1, owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company, suffered a technical problem on April 30 and carried to Jeddah port. However, Saudi Arabia had refused to release it since then.

Saudi Arabia has charged Iran more than 10 million dollars under the pretext of fixing and keeping the ship.

The Saudi move in refusing to free the ship was in contravention of law, especially the law of seas. It was an instance of illegal seizure of a country’s property.

Legally, the Saudi government is tasked to repay the money for keeping the ship without any reasons for about 80 days.

