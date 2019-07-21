New achievements introduced at ELECOMP 2019

TEHRAN -- The 25th edition of Iran International Exhibition of Electronics, Computer & E-commerce (ELECOMP 2019), which is currently underway at Tehran Permanent International Fairground, hosts different innovative ideas and achievements.

Here you can read about some of the innovative achievements introduced during the four-day event.

Smart applied meteorology app

A smart applied meteorology app was introduced by a space-based startup during the exhibition.

The application provides information in different fields of agriculture, tourism, road trips, and industry.

Meanwhile, the information in different fields of meteorology is available at the website of the startup.

For the first time, eight space-based startups attended the event, introducing their ideas and services.

The Iranian Space Agency and the Iranian Space Research Center supported the startups for attending the ELECOMP 2019.

Internet balloon in the sky

The Iranian Space Research Center supplied an internet balloon for the ELECOMP 2019.

The aerial wireless network provided 4G-LTE speed WiFi free of charge for the visitors.

Electronic health record

The website of Iran’s electronic health record (EHR) was introduced at the e-government pavilion on Friday.

EHR program, a systematized collection of patient and population electronically-stored health information in a digital format, was launched across the country in late June.

The EHR project was jointly implemented by the ministries of health and ICT, the National Organization for Civil Registration, the Statistical Center of Iran, the Iran Health Insurance Organization, and the Social Security Organization.

SB/MG