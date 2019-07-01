ELECOMP 2019 to provide special place for disabled-friendly startups

TEHRAN – The 25th edition of Iran International Exhibition of Electronics, Computer & E-commerce (ELECOMP 2019) provides a user-friendly place for startups that bring disability solutions to market, the head of the Information Technology Organization of Iran, Amir Nazemi, announced on his Twitter account, Mehr reported on Sunday.

Tech breakthroughs that empower people with disabilities can set up stands with special features, which are disability-friendly to present their services at the ELECOM Stars of the event, he said.

In “ELECOM Stars”, the startup companies compete for a finance by Iran’s ICT Guild Organization.

With the motto of ‘better future’ this year, ELECOMP 2019 will be held from July 18 to 21.

ELECOMP Jobs is a new section, which will be added to the exhibition in order to boost entrepreneurship for ICT graduates. It aims to facilitate the connection between alumni and the companies, which may be facilitated by the ELECOMP Jobs section.

ELECOMP Trends as another important section in which, hi-techs like big data and blockchain are discussed.

A total of six halls are allocated to startups, while the halls for startups are limited to four in past editions.

The ICT Ministry is negotiating with some foreign countries to take part in the ELECOMP 2019.

ELECOMP is the biggest event in the Iranian electronics and computer market. Since its first edition in 1995, the event has been providing a unique opportunity for businesses to increase their share of this huge and ever-growing market.

SB/MG