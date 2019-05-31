ICT Ministry creates 68,000 job opportunities

TEHRAN – Iran’s Information and Communication Technology Ministry has created 68,000 job opportunities, ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said.

The ministry provided the ground for job creation over the past year, he added.

“We hope that plans for job creation will be implemented with the cooperation of Majlis (parliament) and government.

The plans for providing the infrastructure will be announced until late [Iranian calendar month of] Khordad, (which ends on June 21), he said.

“We have responsibility toward protecting property and privacy of people and they are always on top agenda,” he explained.

According to statistics released by the IranTalent.com, the leading job site and online recruitment service in Iran in February 2019, the number of jobs created for digital marketing businesses and startups grow by 46 percent during 2018 in comparison to its preceding year. The demand for computer experts grew by 14 percent. During 2018, some jobs like developer had a big share of marketing despite the economic crisis Iran is facing.

According to a report released by the E-Commerce Development Center of Iran in September 2018, 72 percent of e-commerce businesses were run with less than five persons and only six percent of them were companies with more than 30 staff in the previous calendar year.

Some 43 percent of individuals who are active in the field of e-commerce are from 30 to 40 years old, and 36 percent are between 20 and 30 years old. Meanwhile, only nine percent of e-commerce managers are women.

