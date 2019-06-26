ICT minister invites global community to invest in Iranian startups

TEHRAN – Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi has called on all countries to invest in Iranian startups.

“Today, Iranian startups are the best. We invite all the countries to invest in Iranian startups,” he said at the Asia-Pacific ICT Ministerial Meeting 2019, which was held from 25 to 26 June at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore.

“Protecting civilians in cyberspace, especially their privacy and security, must be the highest priority for us,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

“The international community has paid a lot for U.S. unilateralism. Let’s stand together.”

Azari Jahromi also met with International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary General Houlin Zhao on June 25.

The Asia-Pacific ICT Ministerial Meeting 2019 commemorated the 40th Anniversary of the APT and recognize the valuable role of Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT) in the regional cooperation on telecommunication/ICT and renewed high level commitment for continued support to further strengthen the community.

It also provided high-level policy guidelines for the region for the next five years on the development of telecommunication/ICT and its critical role in enabling creative economy and socio-economic development. It followed-up on the development of telecommunication/ICT in APT member countries towards achieving the objectives of the Brunei Darussalam Statement.

