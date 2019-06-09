Rouhani to attend CICA summit in Tajikistan

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani will travel to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, next week to attend the 5th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), according to Mehr news agency.

Rouhani’s trip will come after the official invitation of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon to participate in the CICA which will be held on 14-15 June 2019 in Dushanbe.

The CICA summit is a platform for enhancing cooperation toward promoting peace, security and stability in Asia. It is expected that the summit will bring together high-level delegations to adopt an ambitious declaration covering all issues of cooperation within the CICA.

MH/PA