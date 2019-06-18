E-government goal realized by 62.8%: official

TEHRAN – The goal of e-government has been realized by 62.8 percent in the country before the first Iranian month of Farvardin, which began on March 21, the IT executive council secretary announced, Mehr reported on Saturday.

Reza Baqeri Asl said that 105 organizations have been monitored and their general score in different parts are: e-portal 84%, presence at web 66.9%, interaction services 70.44%, transaction service 70.22% and service integration 50.19 percent.

The indicator for presence at web does not vary from previous years, he explained.

Nine insurance companies, Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran, Organization for Collection and Sale of State-owned Properties of Iran, Communication Regulatory Authority of Iran, E-Commerce Development Centre Of Iran, Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, Literacy Movement Organization and Telecommunication Infrastructure Company are on top of the list for e-services, he said.

He named Technical and Vocational Training Organization, Audit Organization of Iran, Pasteur Institute of Iran and Thermal Power Plants Holding Company which are amongst 10 companies with great growth in e-commerce.

Amongst 20 ministries, ministry of economy, higher education, industry, education, ICT, energy and Iran presidential office are on top list for providing e-services, he said.

On the other hand, Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, ministries of labor, health, agriculture, sports, oil and foreign affairs do not have any progress in e-government, he lamented.

E-government in Iran

Iran’s ranking in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI 2018), which was released in late July 2018, was promising.

Iran has moved 20 notches up to rank 86 among 193 countries in the EGDI 2018 in comparison with EGDI 2017.

Issued by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, EGDI evaluates the scope and quality of online services, status of telecommunication infrastructure and existing human capacity.

In December 2018, the head of Information Technology Organization of Iran (ITO) Amir Nazemi stated that over five million Iranians have got electronic documents and 5.138 million citizens benefited from e-government services.

Meanwhile, ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi announced that a total of 67 percent of state-run organizations in Iran are currently offering e-services.

He said that the ICT Ministry proposed that the government allocate one trillion rials (about 240 thousand dollars) to development of e-government in the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 21, 2019.

SB/MQ/MG