Twenty provinces connected to National Technomart Network

TEHRAN – Twenty provinces of Iran are connected to the National Technomart Network in order to create synergy between startups, Mehr reported on Sunday.

The necessity of connection between industry and scientific and technology approaches was the main issue discussed during the 12th national meeting on technomart.

Over the past year, agreements worth one thousand billion rials (about $23.8 million) were signed between the industry sector and researchers, the National Technomart Network director Milad Sadrkhanlou said.

He pointed to the Asia-Pacific Startup Network, an online platform for promoting technology startups and programs, which was introduced by Iran during the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) meeting on June 10 in Tehran, saying that startups receive mentoring and consultation services through this network.

The network and its mechanism are currently being studied by ESCAP. In case the project is approved by the commission, all member countries will officially join the network and start activities. ESCAP is the regional development arm of the United Nations for the Asia-Pacific region.

SB/MG