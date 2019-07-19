ELECOMP 2019 to put ‘better future’ into spotlight

TEHRAN – With the slogan of ‘Better Future’, the 25th edition of Iran International Exhibition of Electronics, Computer & E-commerce (ELECOMP 2019) begins today.

As the main event of the innovation ecosystem in Iran, the ELECOMP will run until July 21 at Tehran Permanent International Fairground.

ELECOMP Jobs is a new section, which will be added to the exhibition in order to boost entrepreneurship for ICT graduates.

ELECOMP Trends as another important section, in which hi-techs like big data and blockchain are discussed.

This edition of the ELECOMP also provides a user-friendly place for startups that bring disability solutions to market. Tech breakthroughs that empower people with disabilities can set up stands with special features.

A total of six halls are allocated to startups, while the halls for startups were limited to four in past editions.

Since its first edition in 1995, the event has been providing a unique opportunity for businesses to increase their share of this huge and ever-growing market.

The event provides an opportunity for companies to share knowledge, build vendor relationships and work with prominent companies, active in the field of electronics and computer to enhance their market spread.

It is great exposure in terms of potential customers and business generation and has an ideal platform for business collaborations, deals, product launches, brand building and more.

The government of Iran which is potentially among the biggest customers of this market, especially because of its plans for the deployment of the electronic government, is strongly promoting the presence of Iran’s electronic and computer business in international scenes and markets.

SB/MG