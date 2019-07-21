Bank loans to economic sector rise 20% yr/yr

TEHRAN- Iranian banking system offered nearly 13 quadrillion rials (over $309.5 billion) facilities to domestic economic sectors during the past Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2018-March 20, 2019), to register a 20 percent raise in comparison with the year before, Central Bank of Iran (CBI) data showed.

As reported by IRNA, During the Iranian calendar year of 1396 (March 2017-March 2018), Iranian banks and credit institutions granted 10.833 quadrillion rials (about $257.9 billion) of loans to domestic sectors.

EF/MA

