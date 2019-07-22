Portuguese Castle of Hormuz undergoes urgent restoration

TEHRAN - The 16th-century Portuguese Castle of Hormuz Island, which is one of the last surviving monuments of the colonial rule in the Persian Gulf, has underwent some vital rehabilitation works.

Sealing the cracks, replacing worn-out stones with new ones, and clearing away the debris are among measures being taken in this phase of restoration, a local official said, CHTN reported on Monday.

History of the fortress goes down in time when Commander Afonso de Albuquerque ordered the construction of a fortress in 1507 after his troops captures the island in early 16th century.

Made from reddish stones on a rocky promontory at the north end of the island, the stronghold was cut off from the rest of the island by a moat, traces of which still remain. It involves arms depot, water reservoir, barrack, prison, church, command center and central hall.

Muscular-looking walls, chambers and archways as well as sets of rusting cannons in the courtyard still give the area a scenic beauty. In addition, upper levels of fort offers wonderful views of the island, its village, rugged mountains all surrounded by the blue waters of the Persian Gulf.

AFM/MG