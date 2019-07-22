Movies from Iran competing in Rainbow Film Festival 

TEHRAN – Two films by Iranians are competing in the 20th Rainbow Film Festival underway in East London.

“Azar” directed by Mohammad Hamzei has been selected to be screened in the feature film category and “Video Check”c co-directed by Mahyar Seyfury and Masud Mohammadi is competing in the short film section.

“Azar” is about a woman who is trying hard to manage a cafe-restaurant she has opened with her husband who is now in jail. She also tries to compromise to get her husband released but things are not going as she has planned.

“Video Check” tells the story of a disabled child who loves volleyball.

The festival opened on July 21 and will run until July 28. It is organized every year by the Rainbow Film Society, a non-profit charity organization in the UK that promotes cultural awareness.

Photo: Niki Karimi acts in a scene from Mohammad Hamzei’s drama “Azar”.

