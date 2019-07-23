“Hat-Trick” tops at Malaysia Golden Global Awards

TEHRAN – Iranian film “Hat-Trick” has been honored in three categories at the 3rd Malaysia Golden Global Awards, including best film and best screenplay, director Ramtin Lavafi has announced.

Saber Abar also won the award for best supporting actor at the gala on July 19.

Starring Amir Jadidi and Parinaz Izadyar, “Hat-Trick” is about Farzad, a young man who hits something with his car while returning from a party with his wife and two friends. After a long discussion, they leave the scene all confused and frightened, and go to the house of one of their friends to think it over and do the right thing. But their initial talk about the accident is soon replaced by discussions of hidden secrets.

In addition, Sara Bahrami won the award for best actress for her role in the Iranian drama “Axing”.

“Axing” by director Behruz Shoeibi was nominated in six categories, including best film, best director, best actor and best actress.

The film is about Mahsa, an addicted woman who thinks that her girl is dead but when she finds out that her daughter is alive and lives with her father (Mahsa’s ex-husband), she decides to take her back. This forces her to face her ex-husband and his new wife.

Last year, Hamed Behdad won the award for best actor for his role in Mohsen Qarai’s drama “Blockage”.

Photo: Director/writer Ramtin Lavafi holds the best screenplay award for his “Hat-Trick” at the 3rd Malaysia Golden Global Awards in Kuala Lumpur on July 19, 2019.

