“When the Moon Was Full”, “Sheeple” lead nominations at Iran Cinema Celebration

TEHRAN – “When the Moon Was Full” and “Sheeple” lead nominations at the 21st Iran Cinema Celebration as movies each got the jury’s nods in 14 categories, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

The movies are competing in best film, best director, best actor, best actress, best costume design, best stage design and several other categories.

Directed by Narges Abyar, “When the Moon Was Full” won a Crystal Simorgh in six categories, including best film and best director at the 37th Fajr Film Festival in February.

The film is about Abdul-Hamid Rigi, the younger brother of Abdul-Malik Rigi, the founder and leader of the Jundallah terrorist group in southeastern Iran, who marries Faezeh Mansuri, a woman from Tehran. He forces Faezeh to leave her homeland along with her brother to live in Pakistan where they find themselves involved in Jundallah terrorist activities.

Elnaz Shakerdoost was crowned best actress for the portrayal of Faezeh, and Hutan Shakiba won the award for best actor for playing the role of Abdul-Hamid Rigi.

Director Hooman Seyyedi’s tragicomedy “Sheeple” is about brothers Shakur and Shahin, two lowlifes who run a crystal meth laboratory hidden in Tehran. They do care about the honor of their family, however, so when a video of their sister revealing her hair ends up on the internet, the brothers become the protagonists of some strange incidents.

Starring Navid Mohammadzadeh and Farhad Aslani, the movie won awards in six categories, including best film and best director, at the 12th Celebration of Iranian Cinema Critics and Screenwriters in December 2018.

“The Lost Strait” by Bahram Tavakkoli with 10 nominations, “6.5 for One Meter” by Jamal Sadatian with nine nominations, “Lovely Trash” by Mohsen Amiryusefi with five nominations, “The Underwater Cypress” by Mohammad-Ali Bashe-Ahangar and “ Cold Sweat” by Soheil Beiraqi, each with four nominations, are among the highlights.

“Takhti” by Bahram Tavakkoli, “Axing” by Behruz Shoeibi and “Sly” by Kamal Tabrizi also received nominations in several categories.

The Iranian House of Cinema organizes the celebration every year to commemorate Iran’s National Day of Cinema, which is September 12. However, this year’s celebration will be held a few weeks earlier due to its coincidence with the Muharram mourning season.

Photo: This combination photo shows scenes from “When the Moon Was Full” and “Sheeple”.

