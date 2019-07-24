Iran’s “Son of the Sea” wins award at South Korea’s SICAF

TEHRAN – Iranian director Abbas Jalali-Yekta’s “Son of the Sea” has won the Asia Award of the Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival (SICAF), the organizers announced on Monday.

The animated movie is about a man living in a house with his wife and the illusion of their son on the wall. This hallucination gradually creates complications in their lives.

Seven other Iranian movies including “Eaten” by Mohsen Rezapur, “Black or White” by Mohammad-Ali Soleimanzadeh and “The Rabbit Hunter” by Mohammad-Amin Kamali were on screen at the festival, which was held in the Korean capital from July 17 to 21.

“Mr. Deer” by Mojtaba Musavi, “Black Monster” by Reyhaneh Kavosh and Ali Raeis, “The Incomplete” by Erfan Parsapur and “I Have Two Loves” by Mohammad Mohammadian were also among the films.

In the feature film section of the festival, “The Tower” by Norwegian director Mats Grorud won the grand prize, while “Underdog” co-directed by Oh Seong-yun and Lee Chun-baek from Korea received the jury special award.

“Traces” co-directed by Hugo Frassetto and Sophie Tavert Macian from France received grand prize, and the jury special award was presented to “Reneepoptosis” by Renee Zhan from the U.S. in the short film section.

Earlier in June “Son of the Sea” won the City of Annecy Award at the 2019 Annecy International Animated Film Festival and Market in France.

The film will also go on screen at the Melbourne International Film Festival, which will be held in the Australian city from August 1 to 18.

Photo: A scene from “Son of the Sea” Iranian director Abbas Jalali-Yekta.

ABU/YAW