Russia: Iran must not be blamed for all regional problems

TEHRAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Iran should not be blamed for everything that is happening in the region.

Iran should become part of the solution to the security problem in the Middle East, rather than being blamed for everything that is happening in the region, UrduPoint quoted Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.

“I am convinced that Iran is a country that should be part of the solution to the problem of the region,” he said.

Lavrov argues the course on making Tehran a scapegoat for everything that happens in Syria, in the Palestinian territories, in Yemen or in neighboring countries is confrontational.

Lavrov argued that the course on making Tehran a scapegoat for everything that happens in Syria, in the Palestinian territories, in Yemen or in neighboring countries is confrontational.

“It will not help solve problems. I am convinced that Iran should be involved in the dialogue. We are talking about this with our American and Israeli colleagues. I am convinced that we will defend this position more and more efficiently because more and more countries realize that any adventurous aggressive military scenarios only lead to a deadlock,” the minister added.

Lavrov also stressed that any attempts by U.S. warmongers to solve the Iranian problem by military means could lead to disastrous consequences.

Tehran-Washington tensions initially rose last May when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Also, Trump has on several occasions referred to Iran as a “terrorist nation”, and blamed the Islamic Republic for being “behind terrorism in many different places.”

MH/PA