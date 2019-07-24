Tehran ready to form coalition with neighbors: advisor

TEHRAN – A military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Tehran is ready to form a coalition with its neighbors.

Hossein Dehqan, former Iran’s minister of defense, in an interview with Aljazeera Arabic published on Wednesday, warned against London’s recent proposal to the European Union about the formation of a coalition in the Persian Gulf region, according to a translated version of the interview published by IRNA.

He warned that any change in the status of the Strait of Hormuz would open the door to a dangerous confrontation.

Dehqan also said that Tehran would not negotiate with the U.S. administration under any circumstances and that if Washington decided to go to war then all American bases in the region would be targeted, a Reuters version of the interview reported.

SP/PA