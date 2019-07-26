Tajikistan willing to revive economic relations with Iran

TEHRAN – Tajikistan's new ambassador to Iran, Nizamuddin Zahedi, has stressed the need for reviving his country’s economic ties with Iran calling for Iranian investors’ serious presence in Tajikistan, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported on Thursday.

Zahedi made the remarks in his first official meeting with ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie on Thursday in Tehran.

Holding specialized Iranian exhibitions in the capital Dushanbe and other cities of Tajikistan with the aim of introducing Iran's economic and trade capabilities, developing the two sides’ trade relations and exchanging trade delegations as well as expanding the level of investment and facilitating visa issuance for businessmen were among the topics discussed in the meeting.

In the meeting, Shafeie mentioned the two countries’ close cultural and political ties, saying “In the past, we have had good cooperation in various areas including infrastructure, road construction and engineering services and today, with the launch of direct flights and the emphasis of the two countries’ governments, we hope to increase the level of trade between the two countries even more.”

The official further noted that the necessary infrastructure for trade between Iran and Tajikistan is provided, adding that in the past, agreements have been signed but unfortunately their implementation has been suspended.

“In this regard, Iran is ready to resolve those agreements issues to revive the agreements,” he said.

Shafei also voiced the newly established Iran-Tajikistan joint chamber of commerce’s readiness for exchanging trade delegations between the two countries.

The Tajik ambassador to Tehran for his part, pointed out the countries’ close cultural and social ties and criticized the decline in the level of trade between Iran and Tajikistan.

He further highlighted some of the issues emerged in the two sides’ trade relations and stressed the need for warming ties and ending such issues.

Zahedi put the two countries’ trade turnover in 2018 at around $65 million, saying that the level of trade has dropped drastically over the past four to five years.

Elsewhere in his remarks he mentioned the positive talks between the two governments and their determination for boosting economic relations, saying “during the last few months, good negotiations were held between the two governments and it was decided to take all necessary measures to increase the level of trade.”

