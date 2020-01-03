Tajikistan looks for rising trade with Iran up to $1b: envoy

TEHRAN - Tajikistan's Ambassador to Iran Nizamuddin Zahedi said his country is looking for increasing trade turnover with Iran to $1b, IRNA reported.

Making the remarks in a meeting with the board members of the Chamber of Commerce of Sistan-Baluchestan Province in the southeast of Iran on Wednesday, Zahedi expressed his country’s eagerness for boosting trade ties with Iran and said considering the two countries’ good relations the trade should also increase up to $1b.

According to the official, Tajikistan is providing especial facilities for investors in the country, especially in economic zones, tax exemption is one of which.

He further mentioned construction of power plants in the country as a potent area for cooperation and investment, saying “considering Tajikistan's environmental conditions, we always welcome investment for construction of hydroelectric power plants.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zahedi mentioned the positive relations between the two countries, saying “Iran and Tajikistan have so much in common but due to some issues the relations between the two countries declined in the past few years, but this year our relations has entered a new phase, the two sides should use the existing capacities for further development of all-out ties.”

Iran and Tajikistan held the 13th meeting of their joint economic committee in early December.

Attended by senior officials from both sides, the event was chaired by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Usmonali Uzmonzoda.

Agriculture, health, joining the two countries’ electricity networks, water, education, communication and information technology, transportation and trade have been mentioned as some of the potential areas for mutual cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan.

Photo: Tajikistan's Ambassador to Iran Nizamuddin Zahedi (middle) delivers a speech in a meeting with board members of the Chamber of Commerce of Sistan-Baluchestan Province, southeastern Iran on Wednesday.