Iran, Tajikistan call for facilitating energy co-op

TEHRAN - Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian discussed energy cooperation with Tajikistan's ambassador to Iran, Nizamuddin Zahedi, on Tuesday.

In the meeting Ardakanian stressed the importance of developing energy ties with the neighboring country saying "Obstacles and issues in the way of development of cooperation between the two countries should be removed to pave the way for implementing large-scale projects."

The official mentioned the presence of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan’s energy ministers in the next Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee and noted that the meeting is an opportunity to hold a joint meeting between the ministers of the four countries.

Referring to Iran's membership to the Eurasian Union, Ardakanian further said President Hassan Rouhani will attend the Eurasian union’s next summit which is due to be held in Kazakhstan in October to follow up on the implementation of the North-South corridor.

Zahedi for his part mentioned the positive developments in relations between Iran and Tajikistan in recent months, pointing it as an indication of the two sides’ determination for increasing all-out cooperation.

“We are taking all necessary measures to remove obstacles to the development of bilateral economic ties before the two countries 13th Joint economic committee meeting,” he added.

