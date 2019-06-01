Iran, Tajikistan seeking expansion of water, energy tie

TEHRAN – Iran and Tajikistan are exploring avenues of cooperation in water and energy sectors, IRNA reported quoting Iranian energy minister as saying on Friday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan are seeking to expand their relations in water and energy sectors, while the two countries can also expand their economic relations in fields such as agriculture, transit and joint ventures,” Reza Ardakanian said after a meeting with Tajik Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirodjidin Mukhriddin in Tehran.

The official noted that Tajikistan is a rich country in terms of water resources in Central Asia, and Iran has had good relations with the country for many years.

He further called on the Tajik minister for taking all necessary measures for making use of the two countries’ capacities for expanding economic relations.

Ardakanian, who is also the chairman of Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee, added: “Iranian companies are currently active in various sectors in Tajikistan, especially in the construction of dams and power plants.”

“This cooperation can be expanded into other fields, considering the two countries’ broad areas for mutual work,” the official added.

The minister said Tajikistan holds near 15 percent of world’s total capacity of hydroelectric power plants, so Iran is ready to provide Tajikistan with networks and necessary infrastructure for transit energy in the region.

13th Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee meeting

Mukhriddin for his part, mentioned the “positive negotiations” between the two sides, saying “the cooperation between the two countries’ private sectors should be strengthened.”

According to the Tajik official, the two sides also discussed holding the 13th Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee meeting which is due to be held in Tehran in the upcoming months.

Currently, the Ministry of Energy is responsible for Iran’s joint economic committees with several countries including Tajikistan, Russia, Afghanistan, and Armenia, and the ministry is in direct communication with the neighboring countries, not only in water and energy sectors but also in other areas of mutual interest.

