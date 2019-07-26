“Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” producer Neshan on ACAMPADOC festival jury
July 26, 2019
TEHRAN – Behruz Neshan, the producer of the acclaimed documentary “Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” about the world-renowned filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, has been selected as a member of the 8th ACAMPADOC International Documentary Film Festival in Panama, the organizers have announced.
He is also scheduled to hold a workshop during the festival, which will be held in Los Santos from August 8 to 17.
Neshan was also a member of the jury for the 13th River Film Festival, which took place in the Italian city of Padua during June.
Photo: Iranian producer Behruz Neshan in an undated photo.
MMS/YAW
Leave a Comment