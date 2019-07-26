Iran overpower Brazil to reach 2019 FIVB U21 World Championship final

TEHRAN – Iran eased past Brazil 3-0 (25-20, 25-24, 25-17) at the FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship semifinal on Friday.

Porya Yali led Iran with 18 points, while Victor Aleksander Almeida Cardoso had 10 points for the Brazilian team at the Isa Sport City Hall C in Manama, Bahrain.

Earlier on the day, Italy defeated Russia 3-1 to reach final.

Iran are hoping to improve on their bronze medal finish at the 2007 U21 World Championship in Morocco, when they beat Italy in four sets.

Behrouz Ataei’s team will face Italy on Saturday.