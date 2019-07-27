Iran’s Hodaei into 2019 ITTF Challenge Series semis

TEHRAN – Amirhossein Hodaei advanced to semi-final round of the 2019 ITTF Challenge Plus Pyongyang Open.

Hodaei defeated no. 3 seed Scotland’s Gavin Rumgay (11-5, 11-9, 5-11, 12-10, 12-10) in Pyongyang.

Hodaei now faces An Ji Song, the no.2 seed, in the penultimate round; he withstood a spirited recovery by DPR Korea colleague, Kim Ok Chan (11-8, 11-7, 15-13, 7-11, 14-16, 14-12).

Also, Iran’s promising youngster Amin Ahmadian lost to Kim Song II from DPR Korea in quarter-final 4-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-7, 11-8).