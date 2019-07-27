Iran’s Komeil Ghasemi awarded 2012 Olympics gold medal

TEHRAN – Komeil Ghasemi from Iran was awarded the 2012 gold medal following the International Olympic Committee's announcement they are stripping Uzbekistan's Artur Taymazov of his gold medal for a doping violation.

It was the second such violation in the 120 kg division.

The other finalist, Davit Modzmanashvili, a Georgian representative, was also disqualified after the IOC found a banned substance in his samples, announced in January 2019.

Taymazov, who defeated Ghasemi in the men's freestyle 120 kg semifinals, had his results vacated for the second time in his career after being previously stripped of his 2008 gold medal at 120 kg following a re-testing of his samples in April 2017.

The silver medal went to Bilyal Makhov from Russia and American Tervel Dlagnev and Kazakhstan’s Daulet Shabanbay claimed the bronze medal.