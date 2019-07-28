Iran’s renewable power generation capacity reaches 760 MW

TEHRAN - The capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants has reached 760 megawatts (MW), Press TV reported on Saturday, citing Iranian Energy Ministry’s news portal (known as PAVEN).

As reported, a total of 115 renewable power plants were active across Iran as of July 2019 and the construction is ongoing for another 32 plants to supply an extra 380 megawatts of renewables to the national power grid.

According to PAVEN, currently renewable power plants have created 43,450 job opportunities across the country and the volume of private investment in this sector has exceeded 124 trillion rials (over $2.95 billion).

It said the bulk of electricity generation from renewables, around 85 percent, came from solar and wind plants, adding that biomass accounted for only once percent of the total output.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for just six percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

According to Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA), the number of small scale solar power plants across the country which are used by households or small industries is being increased noticeably as Iranian households and small industries have embraced the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

Currently over 100 large-scale renewable power plants are operating across Iran.

Earlier this month, Seyed Mohammad Sadeqzadeh, the head of SATBA, announced that Iran plans to add electricity generated from renewable sources to its export backset.

According to the official the capacity of power generation from the renewable sources will exceed 1000MW by the end of the current Iranian year (March 19, 2020).

EF/MA