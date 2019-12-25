Renewables prevent emission of 3,048 tons GHG in 9 months

TEHRAN – Generating electricity from renewable sources prevented the emission of Green House Gases (GHG) in Iran by 3,048 tons during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 22-December 21).

Electricity generation from renewables in the mentioned period has led to economizing on the consumption of fossil fuels by 1.263 billion cubic meters.

According to the data released by Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA), the country’s renewable power plants generated over 4.448 billion kilowatt-hours (Kwh) in the said time span.

As reported, currently, 377 MW capacity of renewable power plants are under construction across the country and the installed capacity of such power plants has reached 849 MW.

The data also indicates that so far, 118 MW capacity of large-scale power plants are installed in the country and another 37 MW are under construction.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for just six percent of energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

According to SATBA, the number of small scale solar power plants across the country which are used by households or small industries is being increased noticeably as Iranian households and small industries have embraced the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

Back in February, Head of SATBA Seyed Mohammad Sadeqzadeh announced that Iran also plans to add electricity generated from renewable sources to the export basket.

EF/MA

