Iran generates 4.405b Kwh of electricity from renewables since March

TEHRAN- Electricity generated from renewable resources has reached 4.405 billion kilowatt hours (Kwh) in Iran since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019), IRNA reported citing the data released by Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA).

The data provided by SATBA also put the electricity generated from renewable resources at 76 million Kwh in the eight Iranian calendar month of Aban (October 23-November 22).

Generating 4.405 billion Kwh of electricity from renewables has led to economizing on consumption of fossil fuels by 1.251 billion cubic meters and water by 969 million liters, while preventing the emission of Green House Gases (GHG) by 3,022 tons during the mentioned period of time.

Speaking in the opening ceremony of Iran’s 4th Renewable Energy Conference in mid-October, Homayoun Haeri, the deputy minister of energy for electricity affairs, said “The country’s renewable electricity generation capacity will rise to 1000 MW by the end of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 19, 2020).”

He noted that Iran has good sources of renewable energy in addition to its huge fossil energy resources, adding that currently, 60,000 MW of wind energy potential has been identified across the country.

Haeri further stressed the growing role of renewable power plants in the country’s energy basket, saying “the country’s renewable power plants provided over 500 MW of electricity to the country’s power network during the peak consumption period in summer.”

Renewables, including hydropower, account for just six percent of energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

According to SATBA, the number of small scale solar power plants across the country which are used by households or small industries is being increased noticeably as Iranian households and small industries have embraced the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

Back in February, Head of SATBA Seyed Mohammad Sadeqzadeh announced that Iran also plans to add electricity generated from renewable sources to the export backset.

MA/MA