821MW to be added to Iran’s renewable power capacity

TEHRAN – Some 821 megawatts (MW) are going to be added to Iran’s renewable power generation capacity which currently stands at 821 MW, IRNA reported.

As reported, the country’s renewable electricity generation capacity reached 820 MW at the end of the second month of the current Iranian calendar year (May 20).

Renewable power plants across Iran have managed to produce 4.739 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity preventing the production of 3.232 million tons of greenhouse gases.

Using renewable sources has also resulted in a 444 million kWh reduction in power grid losses.

The number of installed renewable power plants across Iran reached 131 by May 20, and 79 power plants are also under construction.

The total capacity of rooftop PV systems installed in the country has also reached 3,936 kW by the mentioned date.

According to IRNA, more than 1000 small-scale solar power plants are also under construction, which is an indication of the growing popularity of such plants in the country.

The volume of public investments in renewable power plants has exceeded 143 trillion rials (over $3.4 billion) by May 20.

Over 44 percent of Iran’s power plants are solar farms, while 34 percent are wind farms and 12 percent are hydroelectric power plants and the rest are other types.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for just seven percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

According to Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA), the number of small scale solar power plants across the country which are used by households or small industries is also increasing noticeably as Iranian households and small industries are embracing the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

