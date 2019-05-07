Iran’s renewable power generating capacity hits 700MW

TEHRAN- The capacity of generating electricity from renewable resources has reached 700 megawatts (MW) in Iran, IRNA reported on Tuesday quoting a renewables official.

According to Seyed Mohammad Sadeqzadeh, the head of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA), the energy ministry plans to add between 300MW to 500MW of renewable capacity to the current figure every year exploiting electricity taxes.

The official noted that most of the necessary equipment for such power plants are produced inside the country, adding that currently over 50 large-scale solar power plants are operating across the country.

So far, renewables have created jobs for 43,680 persons in the country and private sector has made over 101 trillion rials (about $2.4 billion) of investment in this sector.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for just six percent of energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

According to SATBA, the number of small scale solar power plants across the country which are used by households or small industries is being increased noticeably as Iranian households and small industries have embraced the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

EF/MA

