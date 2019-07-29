SATBA to fully support exports of renewable electricity

TEHRAN - Head of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA) said the organization has mobilized all necessary resources to support the exports of electricity generated from renewable sources especially solar power plants.

“Following the Ministry of Energy's policies, the organization will mobilize all its facilities and potentials to support the export of renewable electricity to neighboring countries,” IRNA reported on Monday, quoting Seyed Mohammad Sadeqzadeh as saying.

The official voiced SATBA’s readiness for eliminating all possible ambiguities in this regard, saying that “We offer full commitment to operationalize such projects.”

In late February, Sadeqzade had announced that the government plans to diversify its energy exports in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21, 2019), adding electricity generated from renewable sources to the export backset.

Last week, the Energy Ministry’s news portal (known as PAVEN), announced that the capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants has reached 760 megawatts (MW).

As reported, a total of 115 renewable power plants were active across Iran as of July 2019 and the construction is ongoing for another 32 plants to supply an extra 380 megawatts of renewables to the national power grid.

According to PAVEN, currently renewable power plants have created 43,450 job opportunities across the country and the volume of private investment in this sector has exceeded 124 trillion rials (over $2.95 billion).

It said the bulk of electricity generation from renewables, around 85 percent, came from solar and wind plants, adding that biomass accounted for only once percent of the total output.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for just six percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

EF/MA