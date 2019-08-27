14 renewable power plants go operational across Iran

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA) said 14 new renewable power plants started operation in nine different provinces during the Government Week, IRIB reported.

According to Seyed Mohammad Sadeqzadeh, with a total capacity of 160 megawatts (MW), the mentioned projects include a wind farm and 13 solar farms.

The official noted that over 4.45 trillion rials (nearly $106 million) plus €107 million has been funded for completing the mentioned projects.

“These 14 power plants went operational in East Azarbaijan, Tehran, Hamedan, Zanjan, Yazd, Kerman and Fars provinces,” the Energy Ministry’s news portal (known as PAVEN) quoted Sadeqzadeh as saying.

Putting these power plants in operation has created more than 1,270 jobs in the mentioned provinces across Iran.

The deputy energy minister put the current capacity of renewable power plants in the country at about 760 MW, adding that currently the construction is ongoing for another 32 plants to supply an extra 380 megawatts of renewables to the national power grid.

According to PAVEN, currently renewable power plants have created 43,450 job opportunities across the country and the volume of private investment in this sector has exceeded 124 trillion rials (over $2.95 billion).

It said the bulk of electricity generation from renewables, around 85 percent, came from solar and wind plants, adding that biomass accounted for only one percent of the total output.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for just six percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

