DOE plans to conserve critically endangered Persian sturgeon

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) plans to prepare a plan to conserve the endangered marine species of Persian sturgeon, Davood Mirshekar, deputy DOE chief for marine ecosystems, has stated.

The Persian sturgeon (Acipenser persicus) is a species of fish in the family Acipenseridae. It is found in the Caspian Sea and to a lesser extent the Black Sea and ascends certain rivers to spawn, mainly the Volga, Kura, Araks and Ural Rivers.

The threats faced by this fish include excessive fishing with the removal of immature fish before they have bred, damming of the rivers, loss of spawning areas and water pollution.

The population management of Persian sturgeon will be done by the DOE in partnership with the Fisheries Organization, Mirshekar explained.

Pointing out that the Fisheries Organization is still busy releasing sturgeon into the seas, he added that the DOE has formed a special working group to promote conservation plans and sustainable aquaculture.

“Currently, sturgeon fishing is prohibited in five Caspian Sea littoral states,” he further highlighted.

“Although, Persian sturgeon is grown in different regions of the country, the species is endangered in its natural habitat,” he regretted.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed the fish as critically endangered and has suggested that the increased provision of hatcheries could be of benefit.

