Folk Iranian arts, handicrafts appeared at Malaysian exhibit

TEHRAN – A number of traditional Iranian artists, artisans and craftspeople promoted skills at the 5th Putrajaya International Islamic Arts and Culture Festival (PIIACUF), which was held in the Malaysian metropolis from July 25 to 28.

Iranian exhibitors offered extracts of Persian arts in various fields including rugs and carpets, handicrafts, traditional music, calligraphy and painting, IRNA reported.

The festival also played host to exhibitors, artists and crafters form other countries including Turkey, Uzbekistan, Morocco, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea.

The event was revolving around the theme “The Splendor of Music and Vocal of The Islamic World”, which brought focus on exposing visitors to numerous Islamic-influenced musical styles.

A total of 135 activities were lined up in this year’s edition, including handicraft and calligraphy demonstrations, traditional games, food truck carnival and a cultural sharing night.

Some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently being practiced across Iran, many of which are considered as significant, according to Pouya Mahmoudian, deputy director of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

Handicrafts exports from the Islamic Republic reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), showing three percent growth year on year, according to data compiled by the CHHTO.

