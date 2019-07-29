Exhibit to feature docs forming memoirs of Iranian suspect in Mykonos murders case 

TEHRAN – An exhibit will open at the publisher Sureh-Mehr in Tehran on August 5 to showcase documents the author of “Teahouse Painting” used to write the memoirs of Kazem Darabi, the Iranian suspect in the 1992 Mykonos Restaurant assassinations case in Berlin.

The key documents writer Mohsen Kazemi accumulated over 11 years and a collection of the papers that were presented by Darabi will be put on view at the four-day exhibit, the publisher announced on Monday.

Several sessions on the book will also be organized during the event.

Darabi was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1997 for having a hand in gunning down four members of the Kurdish opposition in the Mykonos Restaurant in the German capital in 1992.

Under German law, life sentences are reviewed by authorities after 15 years to decide whether the guilty party can be released. On December 10, 2007, Darabi was released prematurely after 15 years of imprisonment and subsequently deported to Iran.

In February, Darabi attended a meeting held at the Art Bureau in Tehran to unveil his memoirs “Teahouse Painting”.

Sureh-Mehr also plans to publish the book in German, Arabic and English.

Photo: A poster for Kazem Darabi’s memoirs “Teahouse Painting”.

MMS/YAW

