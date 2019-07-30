Iranian researcher introduces new drug with anti-inflammatory effect

TEHRAN -- Anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive properties of the pharmaceutical molecule, mannuronic acid (M2000), have been introduced for the first time to the world by professor Abbas Mirshafiei, the faculty member at the school of public health, Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS).

In 2000, the discovery of this pharmaceutical molecule was announced to the University of Munster in Germany, according to the TUMS portal.

In 2019, following four different clinical trials, continuous investigations with the cooperation of several countries including Italy, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Pakistan led to the approval of the anti-inflammatory properties of this drug.

This drug has received two patents and one PCT from Germany.

Initial studies indicated that this drug, unlike other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, caused no side effect on the stomach or the intestines. In addition, its extensive therapeutic effects in treating experimental models of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), multiple sclerosis (MS), glomerulonephritis and the nephrotic syndrome were observed.

The pharmaceutical molecule with anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive properties can be used in the treatment of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory disorders.

Collectively, mannuronic acid has passed its phase III clinical trial at the international level; therefore, it is expected that it at least needs two to four years in order to receive its legal approval from regulatory authorities of the Ministry of Health.

Identifying the therapeutic effects of this drug on other autoimmune diseases and pathologic inflammatory reactions is on the agenda.

After obtaining the legal permit from the Food and Drug Administration, M2000 can be administered for the treatment of patients with autoimmune diseases such as RA and all other diseases that involve inflammatory and autoimmune reactions

Referring to the role of the various members of his international pharmaceutical research team in advancing this project, Mirshafiei thanked Seyed Shahabeddin Mortazavi-Jahromi, Mona Aslani and Saiedeh Omidian (his students) who played a special role in conducting the phase III (final phase) clinical trial for M2000.

