Saeid Marouf signs for Beijing BAIC Motor

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team setter Said Marouf joined Beijing BAIC Motor.

The 33-year-old player has joined the Chines team on a one-year contract.

The details of Marouf’s contract have not been released.

He will play along with Cuban Leonardo Leyva and French player Kevin Tillie in this team.

BAIC Motor are Marouf’s third foreign club, as he has already played at Zenit Kazan and Emma Villas Siena.

Beijing BAIC Motor Men’s Volleyball Club are a Chinese men’s volleyball club based in Beijing, founded in 1950s and changed to a professional club in 2010.

BAIC Motor were established by Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau and BAIC Group on September 14, 2010. The team currently play in the Chinese Men's League. They won the champions twice.