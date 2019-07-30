Leader’s discourses on books published in Turkish 

TEHRAN – A collection of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s spoken discourses on books and reading has recently been published in a book in Turkish.

Metin Atam is the translator of the book “Books and I” (“Kiptap ve Ben”), the Istanbul-based publisher, Kevser, announced.

Ayatollah Khamenei has made the speeches during his meetings with cultural officials and literati.

The book is composed of six chapters, in the first of which he discussed the importance of books and reading.

The second chapter delves into his remarkable affinity with books, and the third criticizes the lack of regard for reading and books in the country. He gives solutions to the flaw in the fourth chapter.

The fifth and sixth chapters feature the commendations the Leader has written for a number of his favorite books.

Ayatollah Khamenei is a frequent visitor to the Tehran International Book Fair, which is organized in the Iranian capital during spring every year.

He also holds his annual meeting with poets and literati during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photo: Front cover of the Turkish version of “Books and I”, which covers Leader of the Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s spoken discourses on books.

MMS/YAW