Arash Abbasi selected for Sedicicorto Intl. Film Festival jury

TEHRAN – Iranian director and playwright Arash Abbasi has been selected as a member of the jury for the 16th Sedicicorto International Film Festival in Italy, the Iranian Youth Cinema Society announced on Wednesday.

The festival, which will take place in Forli, Italy, from October 4 to 13, aims at offering visibility to young authors and at presenting an opportunity for meeting and exchange among film industry professionals.

Earlier in 2016, Abbasi was invited to the Italian city of Bologna to stage his play “The Lady” during an Iranian cultural festival titled “Heart of Persia”.

Teatri di Vita, an international center for theater and contemporary arts in Bologna, was the main organizer of the festival.

In autumn 2017, Abbasi’s troupe Moj collaborated with Italian theater expert and choreographer Claudia Castellucci in a joint performance.

He also directed Sanam Naderi in the Italian language monologue, “La Signora”, about a 40-year-old pregnant woman who wants to start a trip but she hesitates, at the Qashqai Hall of Tehran’s City Theater Complex in 2016.

Photo: Iranian director Arash Abbasi was selected as a member of the jury for the 16th Sedicicorto International Film Festival in Italy.

MMS/YAW