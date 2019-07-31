Yamagata festival to screen docs from Iran

TEHRAN – The Iranian films “Exodus” and “The Gracefully” will be competing in the Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival in Japan during October.

The films will be screened in the New Asian Currents section of the festival, which is held biennially in Yamagata.

Directed by Bahman Kiarostami, “Exodus” is about migrant workers from Afghanistan who have lined up to leave Iran as the renewed U.S. sanctions have sparked a recession, but first, they must endure interrogations at an immigration center in Tehran.

“The Gracefully” directed by Arash Es’haqi tells the story of an 80-year-old man who was known in his youth for having danced at local ceremonies and celebrations dressed as a woman. Dancing publicly was banned after the revolution and he now lives as a farmer taking care of cows. This film captures one man’s continued pursuit of happiness through dancing.

Photo: A scene from “Exodus” directed by Bahman Kiarostami.

MMS/YAW