Iranian publisher puts out new Persian translation of “Celestial Bodies”

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of Omani novelist Jokha Alharthi’s “Celestial Bodies”, the winner of the 2019 Man Booker International Prize, has been published in Tehran.

The book has been translated from an English version published by the Sandstone Press, an independent publisher in Scotland, Gooya, the Iranian publisher of the book, has announced.

Ali-Akbar Abdorrashidi who is a TV host is the translator of the book.

Alharthi is the first author who writes in Arabic to win the Man Booker award. She shared the prize equally with Marilyn Booth, the American translator of her book.

“Celestial Bodies” is set in the Omani village of al-Awafi and follows the stories of three sisters: Mayya, who marries into a rich family after a heartbreaking experience; Asma, who marries for duty; and Khawla, who is waiting for a man who has emigrated to Canada.

Another Persian translation of the novel by Narges Bigdeli from Arabic, the original language of the book, was published previously by Afraz Publications.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Omani novelist Jokha Alharthi’s “Celestial Bodies”.

RM/MMS/YAW