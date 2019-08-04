Parliament to use all potential to help resistance forces: MP

TEHRAN – The Iranian parliament will use all of its potential to help the resistance forces in the region, a senior MP has said.

Mojtaba Zonnour, chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks in a meeting with Iraq's al-Nujaba Movement spokesman Nasr ash-Shimmari, Tasnim reported on Sunday.

The Iraqi resistance groups created a lasting epic by fighting Daesh (ISIL), the top MP said, pointing out that Daesh was created by the U.S., Britain and Saudi Arabia.

He also said the enemy is seeking to drive a wedge among different Shia groups and also between Shias and Sunnis.

