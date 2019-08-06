Cartoonist Shahram Rezai dies in car crash 

TEHRAN – Iranian cartoonist Shahram Rezai died in a car crash on Ardebil-Meshkin Shahr road on Monday, his fellow cartoonist Hadi Heidari told the Persian service of ISNA on Tuesday. He was 41.

Rezai, who was also a teacher and university professor, had received over 100 awards at the Iranian and international events.

In 2017, he won second prize at the 34th Aydin Dogan International Cartoon Competition in Turkey.

Photo: Iranian cartoonist Shahram Rezai in an undated photo.

