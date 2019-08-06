Tajikistan eyes accessing open waters through Iran

TEHRAN - Tajikistan's ambassador to Iran, Nizamuddin Zahedi, has called for using Iranian ports to access open waters in a meeting with Iranian Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami on Monday, the Iranian ministry’s portal announced.

As reported, following the Tajik ambassador remarks, Eslami voiced Iran’s readiness to take necessary measures to make this possible, saying that Iran is fully determined to complete the Iran-Afghanistan-Tajikistan railway project.

In the meeting, Zahedi emphasized the need for development of economic cooperation between the two countries and noted that the recent visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Tajikistan has opened a new chapter in the two neighbors’ relations.

He pointed to road and transport sectors as important areas for bilateral cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, saying that since Tajikistan's independence, development of roads and transportation has been among the government’s top priorities.

“Iran has provided much assistance to Tajikistan in this regard, including the Tajikistan Independence Tunnel Project,” he added.

He went on to discuss the joining of Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and China’s rail networks, noting that the three countries of Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan could establish the rail route sooner than others.

Eslami for his part mentioned the countries’ close cultural and political relations and noted that despite the U.S. sanctions Iran is getting even closer with its neighbors in the region.

He mentioned the establishment of an air route between the two countries, saying, “The Mashhad-Dushanbe direct flight has been established and is now active and we can also establish a Tehran-Dushanbe route through state airlines.

Eslami also invited the country to contribute to Chabahar port projects and said, "We are ready to provide the necessary assistance and cooperation in any of our ports."

