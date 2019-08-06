“The Last Fiction” world premiere set for Sept. 1

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ashkan Rahgozar’s acclaimed animated movie “The Last Fiction” will have its world premiere on September 1 in the Nordic countries of Sweden, Finland and Norway.

The U.S. theaters will begin screening the movie on September 27, Hoorakhsh Studio, where the movie has been produced, announced on Tuesday.

On October 1, the film will be screened in Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Spain, Greece, Albania, Serbia, Romania, Slovenia and several other countries.

“The Last Fiction” recounts a story from Persian poet Ferdowsi’s epic masterpiece Shahnameh. It is about Zahak’s treacherous rise to the throne in Jamshid in Persia. The young and naive hero Afaridoun will have to save the kingdom and its people from darkness. But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology that reveals human nature.

An all-star cast including Parviz Parastui, Leila Hatami, Hamed Behdad, Baran Kowsari, Askhan Khatibi, Akbar Zanjanpur and Farrokh Nemati have lent their voices to the characters in the production.

The world-renowned Iranian vocalist Shahram Nazeri has sung the closing credits song in the movie, which has been acclaimed at several prestigious Iranian and international events.

It was named best animated film at the 37th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February. The 3rd Southern Cone International Film Festival-FICCSUR, which was held in Valparaiso, Chile in May, picked the film as best animation.

Photo: A scene from “The Last Fiction” by Ashkan Rahgozar.

MMS/YAW