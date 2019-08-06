Oil trade, banking ties are Iran’s basic rights, Rouhani says in phone call with Macron

TEHRAN - In a phone conversation with French President Emanuel Macron on Tuesday afternoon, President Hassan Rouhani of Iran said oil export and banking transactions are the “most important economic rights of Iran”.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA, Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions.

Rouhani also insisted on the need to explore “expert and fair solutions” to salvage the JCPOA from collapsing.

European partners to the JCPOA (France, Germany and Britain) have unveiled a mechanism for trade with Iran, known as INSTEX, but it falls far short of Tehran’s expectations.

Iran has insisted that INSTEX should include oil trade.

The Trump administration has illegally introduced a total ban on Iran’s oil exports in line with its “maximum pressure” policy against Tehran.

PA/PA