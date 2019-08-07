Will Kushner become the Achilles' heel of the Republicans?

TEHRAN - It seems that democrats are going to break their silence about the foreign policy mistakes of Jared Kushner, the senior advisor to the American President Donald Trump who is also his father-in-law.

Kushner’s terrible mistakes in handing some of U.S. foreign policy issues is probably one of the main criticisms that democrats will address at Trump’s administration, especially if people like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris get to the final round of U.S. presidential elections.

In fact, one of the main problems of Rex Tillerson, former U.S. Secretary of State with Trump was over Kushner’s interference in the country’s foreign policy; to the point that Tillerson was not even aware of some of meetings between Kushner and Saudi Arabia or Zionist officials.

By the way, the story doesn’t end here! Kushner’s footprint can even be traced back to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist who was an outspoken critic of Saudi Arabia’s regime. If this subject will finds its way into the presidential elections, Trump will be in very big trouble.

Recently, Washington Post has requested Democrats of the congress (both members of the Senate and the House of Representatives) to investigate about the relationship between Kushner and Mohammad Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

According to Washington Post and New York Times, Kushner and Bin Salman had had a long, secret relationship that goes before the murder of Khashoggi.

A relationship that led to very friendly relationships and following deals between the two sides. Some experts believe that Bin Salman had told Kushner that Saudi is planning to murder Jamal Khashoggi.

Anyhow, leaking any information about Kushner’s involvement in the murder of Khashoggi has always been a serious red line for Trump’s administration.

Undoubtedly in near future, more secret files and information will be accumulated and the media will expose many new security and political aspects of the relations between Bin Salman and Kushner.

This information will be very useful to democrats for attacking Trump’s foreign policy in regard to Saudi Arabia. Many criticisms will also be addressed to Trump for giving his son-in-law the freedom to seriously meddle in the country’s foreign policies. In this case, Trump cannot possibly excuse himself.